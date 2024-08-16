back to top
    Jammu KashmirJahangir Bakshi Is New DHSK, Mushtaq Rather Director Coordinator For New GMCs
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Jahangir Bakshi Is New DHSK, Mushtaq Rather Director Coordinator For New GMCs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 16: The and Government on Friday ordered the transfer of Dr. Jahangir Bakshi, Incharge Medical Superintendent, Super Specialty Hospital, Srinagar as the new Director Services, Kashmir.
    Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, has been transferred from his post of Director Health Services Kashmir and posted as the Director Coordination (New Government Medical Colleges) UT of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect, read an official order.
    The arrangement made in respect aforesaid doctors is purely on temporary basis and subject to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any, pending before the Courts) of law and shall not confer any right upon the officers) to claim preferential treatment at the time of regularization/placement/promotion which shall be made strictly in accordance with the rules, the order read.

    All India Congress Committee Appoints Tariq Karra As PCC President, Tara Chand, Bhalla As WPs
