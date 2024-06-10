It is a matter of pride to be a part of Roshan family: Pashmina Roshan

Mumbai: The highly anticipated film “IshqVishk Rebound” starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan, by Ramesh Taurani is all set to hit screens on June 21. Among the notable names is Pashmina Roshan, marking her debut in the world of cinema. Pashmina is part of the illustrious Roshan family, known for their generations of contributions to Bollywood. She is the cousin of the Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and daughter of the accomplished music composer Rajesh Roshan, as well as the niece of the celebrated director Rakesh Roshan. During a recent media interaction, Pashmina expressed her pride in being a Roshan and the weight of the family legacy. “It is a matter of pride to be a part of Roshan family,” she said. “There's an incredible legacy of talent and hard work that I inherit, and I'm incredibly proud of all of them. It definitely comes with the pressure to live up to that legacy, and I'm extremely grateful for the support, and the good fortune I've been given.”Addressing the ongoing debate of nepotism in Bollywood, Pashmina expressed her own efforts to land the role. “I did not get the film because I was Rajesh Roshan's daughter, but because I auditioned for it. Interestingly, when I auditioned, the makers of the movie did not know that I was his daughter.”As Pashmina prepares to step into the limelight with her debut film, “IshqVishk Rebound,” the legacy of the Roshan family takes on a new dimension. Her reflections on familial pride and the nuanced discourse surrounding nepotism in Bollywood offer a glimpse into the complexities of navigating the industry. In the ever-evolving world of cinema, her presence promises to be both captivating and transformative.