Early detection of brain tumors crucial for improved outcomes: Dr Gaurav

By: Northlines

Date:

Bathinda: “Early detection of brain tumors is critical for timely intervention and improved outcomes. Symptoms can vary depending on the tumor's size, location, and rate of growth. Common signs may include persistent headaches, seizures, cognitive changes, vision or hearing problems, nausea, and balance difficulties. It's essential for individuals experiencing these symptoms to seek medical attention promptly.”

Dr. Gaurav Sharma neurosurgeon at Max Hospital, Bathinda said that brain tumor is abnormal growth of cells in the brain.

“They can vary in type and severity, ranging from benign (non-cancerous) to malignant (cancerous). While the exact causes of brain tumors are not always clear, factors such as genetic predisposition, environmental influences, and exposure to radiation may play a role in their development.”

Dr. Gaurav further said that the treatment for brain tumors is highly individualized and depends on several factors, including the tumor type, size, location, and the patient's overall .

Options may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, and supportive care to manage symptoms and enhance quality of life, he informed.Meanwhile Max Super Specialty Hospital Bathinda is dedicated in providing comprehensive care tailored to each patient's unique needs.

 

