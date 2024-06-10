Promateintroduces ‘Capsule-3’ Party portable Speaker

Mumbai: Promate, a leading mobile accessories brand with a strong presence in over 150 countries, announces the launch of its latest ‘Capsule-3' Bluetooth speaker. The speaker boasts a 5-hour playback time with a 500mAh Li-ion battery, RGB LED lights, and multiple connectivity options. The Capsule-3 is now available for purchase on Amazon India at an attractive price of Rs. 1999/-

Promate's Capsule-3 features Bluetooth v5.3, offering up to 10 meters of connectivity and a built-in microphone for seamless voice and video calls. The speaker's unique LumiSound™ technology, complemented by rainbow LED lights, automatically syncs with the beats of the music to enhance the listening experience. Capsule-3 boasts a 5W sound driver with deep bass output, twin subwoofers, and passive bass radiators that enable zero distortion even at higher volumes. Built-in quick control buttons for volume, modes, track control, and LED light control to enhance the user experience, with faster pairing times due to the latest TWS technology.With its ultra-compact and lightweight design featuring a fabric-braided handle, the Capsule-3 ensures convenient portability for travel. The speaker's versatile connectivity options support both wired and wireless setups, ensuring seamless integration into various environments. Compatible with a wide array of devices, including mobile phones, TF cards, USB drives, and auxiliary inputs, the Capsule-3 provides flexibility and convenience for diverse usage scenarios.

Another notable feature of the speaker is the TWS Dual Connect. This allows users to connect two Capsule speakers in a synchronized multi-room audio solution or use them as stereo speakers.

Speaking on the launch, Gopal Jeyaraj, Head of Sales India and SAARC at Promate Technologies, said, “We are excited to bring this speaker to our customers in India, where it has already been a huge hit in markets worldwide. The Capsule-3 is designed to be the perfect companion for travel and on-the-go use. Its compact size makes it incredibly handy, while the vibrant RGB lights and high-quality sound make it a standout in any setting.”