India

It contains blatant untruths: India on ABC documentary

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 21: on Friday described as “blatant untruths” the content of a documentary made by ABC News that claimed to uncover alleged attempts of Indian intelligence agents to interfere in Australia's “ security”.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the documentary appeared to serve a particular agenda to “malign” India.

“The documentary contains blatant untruths, is biased and reflects unprofessional reporting. It appears to serve a particular agenda to malign India,” he said at his weekly media briefing.

“We obviously oppose any such attempts to condone, justify and even glorify terrorism,” he said.

In the documentary, the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) News claimed to “uncover the long arm of the Indian state” in Australia and even accused Indian intelligence agents of targeting the Indian diaspora in that country.

The documentary, titled “Infiltrating Australia -“ India's Secret War”, also alleged that Indian intelligence agents tried to gain access to sensitive and airport security protocols.

In April, Australian media reported that Canberra expelled two Indian spies in 2020 for allegedly trying to “steal secrets” about sensitive defence projects and airport security.

“Indian spies were kicked out of Australia after being caught trying to steal secrets about sensitive defence projects and airport security, as well as classified information on Australia's trade relationships,” an ABC report had said.

The so-called foreign “nest of spies” disrupted by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) in 2020 was also accused of closely monitoring Indians living in Australia and developing close relationships with current and former politicians, it said.

 

Always better if Lok Sabha Speaker chosen by consensus: Kiren Rijiju
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

