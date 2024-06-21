back to top
Search
IndiaAlways better if Lok Sabha Speaker chosen by consensus: Kiren Rijiju
India

Always better if Lok Sabha Speaker chosen by consensus: Kiren Rijiju

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 21: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday pitched for a consensus for the post of the Lok Sabha Speaker amid suggestions that the opposition Congress was keen on a contest for the key position.

“It is always better if there is a consensus,” Rijiju replied to questions whether he had reached out to the opposition leaders on the selection of the Speaker.

He said consultations with the NDA partners will be held before arriving at any decision.

“We will take steps very soon,” was Rijiju's refrain to questions on talks with the the opposition leaders.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and the election to the office of the Speaker, Lok Sabha has been fixed on June 26.

The names of BJP leaders D Purandeswari, Radha Mohan Singh and Bhartruhari Mahtab have been doing the rounds for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

A section of the political circles was also of the view that the current Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla could get a second term in the coveted office.

At any time before 12 noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the Speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

“In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25,” it explained.

The notice for the motion has to be seconded by a third member. Also, it has to be accompanied by a statement by the candidate contesting the poll that he or she is willing to serve as Speaker if elected.

A member cannot propose one's own name, or second a motion, the secretariat pointed out, citing rules.

If any motion is carried (adopted), the person presiding the proceedings (a pro-tem Speaker) will declare that the member proposed in the motion which has been carried has been chosen as the Speaker of the House.

 

Previous article
Himachal Pradesh: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla’s Jubbal
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Himachal Pradesh: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla’s Jubbal

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, June 21: Four people, including the driver and...

Brutal Heatwave: Death toll climbs to 143, actual numbers could be high

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 21: The prolonged heatwave sweeping large...

98 Indians died during annual Haj Pilgrimage

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 21:  Ninety-eight Indians have died during...

Patole claims cracks seen on Atal Setu sea bridge; Cong lying, says Fadnavis

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 21: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Himachal Pradesh: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla’s...

Brutal Heatwave: Death toll climbs to 143, actual numbers could be...

98 Indians died during annual Haj Pilgrimage