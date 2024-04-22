back to top
Search
IndiaIRDAI abolishes age restriction on health insurance
India

IRDAI abolishes age restriction on health insurance

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 21: With a view to widen the market and foster adequate protection from healthcare expenses, insurance regulator IRDAI has removed the age limit of 65 years for individuals buying insurance policies.

This marks a significant departure from the conventional constraints that limited individuals in securing comprehensive coverage.

By abolishing the maximum age restriction on purchasing health insurance plans, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of (IRDAI) aims to foster a more inclusive and accessible healthcare ecosystem, ensuring adequate protection against unforeseen medical expenses.

As per the earlier guidelines, individuals were allowed to purchase a new insurance policy only till the age of 65. However, with the recent amendment, which has been effective from April 1, anyone, regardless of age, is eligible to buy a new health insurance policy.

In a recent gazette notification, IRDAI said, “insurers shall ensure that they offer health insurance products to cater to all age groups. Insurers may design products specifically for senior citizens, students, children, maternity, and any other group as specified by the Competent Authority.”

Besides, insurers have been mandated to offer health policies to individuals with pre-existing medical conditions of any kind.

Consequently, insurers are prohibited from refusing to issue policies to individuals with severe medical conditions like cancer, heart or renal failure, and AIDS.

According to the notification, insurers are allowed to offer premium payment in instalments for the convenience of policyholders.

Travel policies can only be offered by general and health insurers, it said.

There is no limit on AYUSH treatment coverage. Treatments under systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy will receive coverage up to the sum insured without any cap, it said.

Policyholders with benefit-based policies can file multiple claims with various insurers, enhancing flexibility and options, it said.

The proposed regulation seeks to handle the complaints and claims of senior citizens via a specialised channel, ensuring a more tailored and responsive approach to their requirements, it added.

 

Previous article
Centre asks States to act strictly against hospitals involved in illegal transplant
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Centre asks States to act strictly against hospitals involved in illegal transplant

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 21: The Union health ministry has...

Army progressing Rs 6800 Cr Desi Shoulder-Fired Missile Projects for borders

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 21: Amid shortages in the inventory...

If Congress & allies win, there will be riots, atrocities: Shah

Northlines Northlines -
Katihar (Bihar), Apr 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Those who cannot win elections have come to RS from Rajasthan: PM Modi’s jibe at Sonia Gandhi

Northlines Northlines -
JAIPUR, Apr 21: In a veiled attack on Congress...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Centre asks States to act strictly against hospitals involved in illegal...

Army progressing Rs 6800 Cr Desi Shoulder-Fired Missile Projects for borders

Emraan Hashmi shooting for ‘Ground Zero’ in J&K