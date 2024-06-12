back to top
Technology

Introduces new feature to continue conversing with AI in the background on mobile

OpenAI’s natural language chatbot ChatGPT is enhancing the mobile experience with a new functionality called “Background Conversations”. This will allow people to engage in discussions with the AI even when they are using other apps or have their screen locked.

Currently, users have to keep the ChatGPT app open on their phone screen to interact with the text-based chatbot. The new feature, which can be enabled in the app settings, permits conversational exchanges with ChatGPT in the background.

This gives people more flexibility to chat with the AI while multitasking on their device. Some potential uses include getting help from ChatGPT while working on documents, asking it questions during navigation, or having it translate texts in other apps.

The update comes ahead of an improved version called GPT-4o Voice that will understand speech inputs and responses. In the future, voice interactions will allow completely hands-free discussions with the AI.

By facilitating seamless background chatting, OpenAI aims to make ChatGPT more accessible and helpful as an on-the-go companion. This latest upgrade could bring the conversational experience to the next level on mobile.

