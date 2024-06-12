India and USA lock horns in crucial T20 World Cup group stage clash

India and USA clash for the first time as group stage heats up

The much anticipated Group A encounter between unbeaten powerhouse India and rising USA cricket promises a blockbuster contest as the two teams face off today in New York. Both India and USA find themselves sitting comfortably at the top of the group with two wins from two games so far. However, only one side can make it to the next round without facing the risk of elimination with a defeat.

India, who defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their previous match, are likely to back an unchanged lineup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to find form at the top while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant have impressed in the middle order. Hardik Pandya's all-round skills continue to be invaluable. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh has been exceptional while Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack.

USA have punched above their weight with wins over Canada and Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish. Captain Monank Patel has led from the front while opener Aaron Jones has scored crucial runs. All-rounders Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh have contributed with both bat and ball. Pacers Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar will pose challenges with their varied skillsets.

Historically, this will be the first meeting between the two sides in any format. Conditions have aided the bowlers so far in New York with the pitches not settling in properly. However, variable cloud cover promises to assist the seamers today. A competitive contest beckons as both teams aim for top spot and a place in the knockout rounds.