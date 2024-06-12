back to top
Search
SportsIndia and USA lock horns in crucial T20 World Cup group stage...
SportsT20 World Cup

India and USA lock horns in crucial T20 World Cup group stage clash

By: Northlines

Date:

and USA clash for the first time as group stage heats up

The much anticipated Group A encounter between unbeaten powerhouse India and rising USA promises a blockbuster contest as the two teams face off today in New York. Both India and USA find themselves sitting comfortably at the top of the group with two wins from two games so far. However, only one side can make it to the next round without facing the risk of elimination with a defeat.

India, who defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their previous match, are likely to back an unchanged lineup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to find form at the top while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant have impressed in the middle order. Hardik Pandya's all-round skills continue to be invaluable. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh has been exceptional while Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack.

USA have punched above their weight with wins over Canada and Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish. Captain Monank Patel has led from the front while opener Aaron Jones has scored crucial runs. All-rounders Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh have contributed with both bat and ball. Pacers Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar will pose challenges with their varied skillsets.

Historically, this will be the first meeting between the two sides in any format. Conditions have aided the bowlers so far in New York with the pitches not settling in properly. However, variable cloud cover promises to assist the seamers today. A competitive contest beckons as both teams aim for top spot and a place in the knockout rounds.

Previous article
Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup match abandoned due to rain in Florida
Next article
Introduces new feature to continue conversing with AI in the background on mobile
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup match abandoned due to rain in Florida

Northlines Northlines -
Rain washes out Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World...

Pakistani YouTuber Tragically Killed While Filming IND vs PAK Vlog in Karachi

Northlines Northlines -
India and Pakistan are both cricket-crazy nations and when...

USA eye historic upset against mighty India in crucial T20 World Cup clash

Northlines Northlines -
USA eye historic upset against mighty India With a place...

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder questions captain and senior batsman’s approach in narrow India defeat

Northlines Northlines -
Veteran all-rounder questions Pakistan captain and senior batsman's approach...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Actor Randeep Hooda shares how weight loss and stress impacted his...

Apple reveals approach to user-focused artificial intelligence at WWDC 2024

Scientists Unearth Record-Setting 160 Billion DNA Pair Genome in Inconspicuous Fern