Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup match abandoned due to rain in Florida

Rain washes out Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup clash in Florida

In a major setback for both teams, the crucial T20 World Cup encounter between Sri Lanka and Nepal was called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy rains in Florida. Persistent showers throughout the day made conditions unfit for play at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill. This was the first clash between the two sides in the ongoing showpiece event.

Both teams were eager to kick off their campaign on a positive note. However, the inclement weather had other plans. Several inspections were carried out in hope of getting some play, but the saturated playing strip and outfield made it impossible to start the match.

This washout hardly helps Sri Lanka's chances of progressing to the next stage. They had lost both their previous matches and needed a convincing win over Nepal to boost their net run rate. As per tournament rules, the match is declared a no result with both teams getting one point each.

The two squads will be disappointed to not get a game in. The players from rain-lashed Florida will now hope for better weather and a chance to showcase their skills in the upcoming matches. Sri Lanka face a must-win situation against Netherlands in their final group fixture. Nepal take on table-toppers South Africa and will aim to spring a surprise.

With rain playing spoilsport, the fans gathering at the Lauderhill venue had to return empty-handed. Both teams now have get back to training to prepare for the challenges ahead after this washout. The ICC and local organizers will also review rain contingency plans to avoid disruptions in the future.