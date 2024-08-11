Injured civilian succumbs in on-going encounter in Anantnag, toll reaches 3

Srinagar, Aug 11: A civilian who was injured during an encounter between militants and security forces in Anantnag district succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, taking the toll to three, including two security personnel, officials said.

The gun battle erupted on Saturday when joint teams of forces were carrying out a cordon and a search operation (CASO) in Ahlan Gagarmandu following a specific input about militant presence.

Officials said one of the civilians injured in the encounter succumbed to his injuries in a hospital here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Army has identified the two soldiers who also lost their lives in the encounter on Saturday as Havaldar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwavedi and all ranks of Chinar crops paid homage to the two soldiers on Sunday.

“#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS, and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme #Sacrifice of #Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav and L/Nk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of dut, in Anantnag,J&K,” the, Army posted on X.

The Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

“Their bravery lives on, inspiring countless hearts while they rest in eternal peace.

“All Ranks of the #ChinarCorps salute the supreme #sacrifice of #Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav and LNk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in #Anantnag”, Army Aid on x,

#ChinarWarriors salute their immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolences, and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families, they added.

Meanwhile, after a lull during the night, the joint teams of security forces launched a fresh search operation at Ahlan Gagarmandu amid rain in the area.

Srinagar-based Defence spokesman, Lt Col. M. K. Sahu, said yesterday that the terrorists involved in the encounter had sneaked into the area from Doda Jammu.

He said on August 5, through human and electronic means, it was confirmed that terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region in July had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir.

“Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists, and precise operations were launched on the night of August 9 and 10 in the area East of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up. The suspicious movement was observed at approximately 1400 hours on August 10 and, on challenging, was immediately responded to by indiscriminate, desperate, and reckless firing from terrorists in which two Army personnel and two civilians in the vicinity were injured,” the spokesman said.

He said the terror antecedents of the injured civilians are being ascertained.

Lt. Col. Sahu said the operation is taking place in a challenging area.

“The area is above 10,000 feet in high altitude, has thick undergrowth, large boulders, Nallahs, and re-entrants that pose a serious challenge to operations.

Security forces are moving deliberately and are in the process of hunting down the terrorists. Operations will progress through the night,” he said.