    3 to 4 terrorists trapped in Anantnag forests: IGP Birdi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 11: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Range, V K Birdi, said on Sunday there are three to four foreign militants involved in the Ahlan Gagarmandu encounter in Anantnag district.

    “There are reports that the group consists of 3 to 4 foreign terrorists,” IGP Birdi told media personnel near the encounter site in South Kashmir on Sunday.

    He said an intensive search operation is underway in the upper reaches of Ahlan Gagarmandu to track down the hiding militants.

    “We will be able to provide full details of the operation after its completion,” he added.

    Providing details about the operation, IGP Birdi said security forces observed the movement of some foreign terrorists, and when they were challenged, they opened fire. The fire was effectively retaliated.

    He mentioned that during the initial encounter, two security personnel were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Another security personnel was injured and is currently undergoing treatment; his condition is stable.

    Birdi said two civilians present at the time of the encounter sustained serious injuries, with one of them succumbing to his injuries on Sunday. The other civilian is receiving treatment and is in stable condition, according to the latest medical report.

    When asked whether the civilians were Over Ground Workers (OGWs), Birdi responded, “The presence of civilians at the site is a matter of investigation. We are also looking into their roles and any potential involvement.”

    Regarding whether the militant group had infiltrated from the Doda-Kishtwar side of the region into the Kashmir Valley, IGP Birdi said, “It would be premature to make any conclusions at this stage. The area is indeed close to the border of the Doda region, but full details will be provided after the operation is completed.”

