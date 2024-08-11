LG Sinha pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu, Aug 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of the Union Territory.

During his visit to the Holy Shrine, the Lt Governor inaugurated and dedicated the new Yagyashala facility at Bhawan to devotees.

The Yagyashala, an integral part of the religious landscape, has been meticulously designed and constructed to enhance spiritual practices at Bhawan.

It will serve the religious needs of devotees and address pilgrims keen to experience and participate in the religious rituals.

The newly-constructed Yagyashala, situated near the old Bathing Ghat below the Atka area at main Bhawan, comprises five Hawan Kunds spread across 1,600 square feet. This expansive design enables a threefold increase in capacity, allowing 10 groups of pilgrims to perform Hawan Poojan concurrently, up from the previous limit of three groups.

Additionally, an approach gallery with a covered area of 1100 sq. ft. has been created, leading up to the Yagyashala.

This gallery can accommodate more than 100 pilgrims during the Shat Chandi Mahayagya, conducted regularly during Navratras.

Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; Mohita Sharma, SSP Reasi; officials of the Shrine Board and devotees in large number were present on the occasion.