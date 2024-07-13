back to top
    Infra.Market Secures INR 185 Crore Debt Funding Boost to Fuel Growth Plans

    Leading B2B e-commerce platform Infra.Market has raised an additional INR 185 crore in debt funding from multiple investors. The funding will help fuel the startup's ambitious growth targets.

    Among the prominent investors in this round were digital lending giant Yubi and agricultural financing firm Samunnati. Yubi invested INR 80 crore across two tranches, while Samunnati pumped in INR 20 crore. IKF Home also participated with a INR 40 crore investment. Other debt partners in this round included Vivriti Capital and Raymond with investments of INR 20 crore each.

    This recent fundraise is part of Infra.Market's plans to raise around INR 500 crore in debt financing through multiple tranches, as reported earlier. It had previously secured INR 100 crore from NBFC firm SK Finance. This takes the Mumbai-based startup's total debt raised so far to over INR 285 crore.

    Founded in 2016, Infra.Market manufactures construction materials through its own private labels and leverages to digitize procurement. With established brands like IVAS, Shalimar Paints and RDC, it offers a wide assortment of building materials for projects. Backed by marquee investors, the startup competes with major players in the B2B construction space.

    This debt funding signals growing investor confidence in Infra.Market's model and expansion strategy. The fresh funds will support its vision to become the leading infrastructure e-marketplace in . It is an engaging development for the construction technology sector, highlighting increased focus on digitization in this vital industry.

