    Sandbag barricade temporarily safeguards UP village from Ganges floods

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    With monsoon rains threatening further damage, the irrigation department has constructed a makeshift sandbag dam to safeguard Barauna village from the rising Ganges river. Located in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, Barauna has endured severe erosion in past floods that left homes vulnerable.

    Despite spending over Rs. 20 crore on a permanent embankment previously, the early monsoon swell had already compromised its integrity. Faced with an urgent need to shield the population, officials erected a 70-meter temporary barrier using 35,000 sand-filled bags tied with synthetic ropes. Costing approximately Rs. 25-26 lakh, this emergency measure aims to buy time until longer-term solutions can be implemented.

    However, locals remain anxious as three support studs dislodged during a three day high water period, highlighting the makeshift nature of the construction. District authorities have assured villagers of additional protection works after inspecting damage with the Collector. Ongoing repairs to breaches in the existing embankment also aim to strengthen defenses ahead of more likely inundation.

    The hamlet's tenuous positioning on the riverbank has left residents constantly on edge. Two years of destructive flooding have underscored the precariousness of their situation. While irrigation authorities continue dedication resources to the issue, inhabitants demand a permanent set-up capable of ending the cycle of uncertainty and rebuilding after each monsoon cycle. Only a robust flood protection scheme can fully reassure this vulnerable community.

    Infra.Market Secures INR 185 Crore Debt Funding Boost to Fuel Growth Plans
    Candidates anxiously await Jalandhar bypoll results as counting day arrives
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

