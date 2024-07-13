Could anti-malarial drugs help treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

Researchers have discovered a possible new treatment option for women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). A recent study found that drugs used to treat malaria may help alleviate symptoms caused by the hormonal disorder.

PCOS is a common condition that affects a woman's hormone levels. It can cause irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne, and difficulty getting pregnant. The disorder is linked to insulin resistance, a condition where the body struggles to properly use insulin to regulate blood sugar levels.

The new research, published in a leading science journal, tested anti-malarial medications known as artemisinins on both mice and human patients with PCOS. The results were promising – the drugs appeared to increase insulin sensitivity and reduce excess male hormone production. This helped reduce obesity and easing characteristic PCOS symptoms.

I spoke to Dr. Sumana Banerjee, an expert obstetrician and gynecologist, about the implications of this discovery. She explained that losing weight through diet and exercise has long been the primary treatment for PCOS-related weight gain and metabolic issues. However, these malaria pills may offer an additional approach by targeting the underlying insulin resistance.

While the study was preliminary and involved a small number of participants, Dr. Banerjee called it “cause for hope” within the medical field. Larger clinical trials are still needed, but the early signs suggest these drugs already used to fight malaria could open up a new avenue for managing PCOS in a way that existing options cannot. More research is underway to better understand how effective anti-malarials may prove to be long-term for women struggling with this complex disorder.