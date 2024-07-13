back to top
Search
    Life StyleCould anti-malarial drugs help treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?
    Life Style

    Could anti-malarial drugs help treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Researchers have discovered a possible new treatment option for women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). A recent study found that drugs used to treat malaria may help alleviate symptoms caused by the hormonal disorder.

    PCOS is a common condition that affects a woman's hormone levels. It can cause irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne, and difficulty getting pregnant. The disorder is linked to insulin resistance, a condition where the body struggles to properly use insulin to regulate blood sugar levels.

    The new , published in a leading science journal, tested anti-malarial medications known as artemisinins on both mice and human patients with PCOS. The results were promising – the drugs appeared to increase insulin sensitivity and reduce excess male hormone production. This helped reduce obesity and easing characteristic PCOS symptoms.

    I spoke to Dr. Sumana Banerjee, an expert obstetrician and gynecologist, about the implications of this discovery. She explained that losing weight through diet and exercise has long been the primary treatment for PCOS-related weight gain and metabolic issues. However, these malaria pills may offer an additional approach by targeting the underlying insulin resistance.

    While the study was preliminary and involved a small number of participants, Dr. Banerjee called it “cause for hope” within the medical field. Larger clinical trials are still needed, but the early signs suggest these drugs already used to fight malaria could open up a new avenue for managing PCOS in a way that existing options cannot. More research is underway to better understand how effective anti-malarials may prove to be long-term for women struggling with this complex disorder.

    Previous article
    Indian Startups Garner $138 Million in Funding Last Week Led by Dezerv’s $32 Million Round
    Next article
    Infra.Market Secures INR 185 Crore Debt Funding Boost to Fuel Growth Plans
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Bride stuns in heritage goldwork ensemble for final ritual

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Gujarati bride shines bright in heritage inspired goldwork ensemble...

    Common phrases used when struggling to recall a word

    Northlines Northlines -
    We've all been there - engaged in conversation when...

    Former cricketer Wasim Akram shares beneficial chest workout routine as diabetes patient

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a recent social media post, former Pakistani cricket...

    Simple Diet and Lifestyle Changes to Preserve Muscle Strength After 50

    Northlines Northlines -
    As we progress through our 50s and beyond, it...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police Registers FIR Over ‘Lewd’ Remark Targeting Kirti Chakra Awardee’s...

    Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Recruitment 2024 Notification: Check Posts, Qualification,...

    Himachal Chief Minister’s Wife Emerges Victorious in Critical Bypoll