    Indian Startups Garner $138 Million in Funding Last Week Led by Dezerv’s $32 Million Round

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Indian startups had an active funding week as they raised a total of $138 million across 15 deals between July 7-13 according to a recent analysis. The largest round saw fintech startup Dezerv bag $32 million in its Series B funding round led by Premji Invest, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners, and Accel Partners.

    Ecommerce emerged as the top funded sector with startups in the space collectively raising $49.3 million through five deals. One of the largest deals saw logistics firm Infra.Market close a $22 million debt round backed by investors like Yubi, Samunnati and Vivriti Capital. GOAT Brand Labs, which aggregates fashion brands, also raised $21 million in funding.

    Fintech deals garnered $34.6 million in two funding rounds. In addition to Dezerv's large round, lending platform Care.fi raised $2.6 million in seed capital. Seed funding rounds witnessed a substantial jump, reaching $8.33 million compared to $3.05 million in the previous week.

    Some other noteworthy deals included agritech firm Arya.ag bagging $29 million in a pre-Series D round led by Blue Earth Capital and Immuneel Therapeutics raising $12 million in its Series A. While overall deal volumes dropped by 22% compared to the prior period, investment activity in the Indian startup ecosystem continued at a steady pace.

