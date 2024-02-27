Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat

NATIONAL

SCIENCE DAY

Dr. Parveen Kumar

This year the National Science day coincides with the release of 16th installment of PM KISAN, a credit support providing an yearly amount of rupees 6000 in three installments of rupees 2000 each to the farming community of the country. As we know Science, Technology and Innovations (STI) are the essence of a progressive society and for the well being of its citizens. What we do today is Science but tomorrow it will become technology. As an endaveour towards a systematic and logical study of how the universe works, Science is a dynamic subject based on observation, experiment, and measurement, and the formulation of laws to describe these facts in general terms. Science is one of the greatest blessings to the mankind. It has played a major role in improving the quality of living of the man. Science is omnipresent and omnipotent in every walk of our life. In every inch of our body, science is the protagonist. The different type of science includes Physical Sciences like Physics, Chemistry, Astronomy and Earth science. The Life Sciences deals with the living organisims consisting of Botany and Zoology and Social sciences that deals with studying social processes. Life is unimaginable without all this, as it has become a necessity. Science is valued by society because the application of scientific knowledge helps to satisfy many basic human needs and improve living standards. Technology uses scientific laws into various devices and Innovations are perceived as practices, ideas or things that are perceived as new by members of social system. The innovations in health sector have improved the overall quality of life in the country; the innovations in education sector have improved the literacy level in the country and the innovations in agriculture sector in terms of hybrid and high yielding seeds, farm machinery and other necessary inputs made the country self sufficient in food grains production. Today, the country is a leading producer of many commodities. All these innovations have been a result of the scientific quest in the country. Considering the importance of Science in every aspect of our day to day life, Feb. 28 is celebrated every year as National Science Day.

History of National Science Day (NSD): This National Day is celebrated in India on 28 February each year to mark the discovery of the ‘Raman effect' by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman on 28 February 1928. For his discovery, Sir Chandrasekhar Venkat Raman also known as C.V. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. On this day, he discovered a phenomenon of scattering of photons which was later known as ‘Raman Effect'after his name. After two years in 1930 he got Nobel Prize for this remarkable discovery and this was the first Nobel Prize for India in the field of. In 1986, The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the government to designate Feb. 28 as National Science Day. The most eminent and outstanding Indian scientist (famously known as CV Raman) established his experimental thesis known as ‘ Raman Effect' which he declared officially on 28th February in 1928.By this discovery Sir Raman became known for his contribution globally. For this all important discovery Sir Raman when being bestowed with the world-famous ‘Nobel Prize' in 1930 in physics became the first Asian to receive this award in physics. Sir Raman was also later on respectfully awarded with the 1st ‘Bharat Ratna' award in 1954 and was also greatly honoured with the greatest award of Russia' Lenin Peace' in the year 1956.The National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) made a proposal to our central government to observe National Science Day every year on 28th February to commemorate C. V Raman's great historic discovery Raman Effect.Thereafter our government agreed to their declaration in 1986 and announced to celebrate National Science Day according to NCSTC's proposal date.Then in 1987 on February 28 the first National Science Day was observed countrywide.

Objectives of this day:The main objective of this National Science Day is to aware people of our country about science. Add to this, it inspires children or students to choose science as their career.This national science day is also celebrated to commemorate the contribution of science to the development of our country and to pay great tribute to all scientists who have honoured the name & fame of our country India globally in the field of science. This day also serves to inspire new generations giving the example of famous personnel like CV Raman, APJ Abdul Kalam to upgrade the level of science and technology. We can't ignore them as they are our future to lead our nation in a progressive way. The celebration purpose is also to support and inspire new innovations of innovative scientists or students and also to make known publicly about the importance of science and scientific achievement of the whole world.This day is celebrated by organizing lectures, debate competitions and by conducting many sciencerelated programmes to attract and inspire the thirsty students. Students and young researchers can be facilitated to develop new innovative models which can be replicated on a larger scale later on

Themes of the National Science Day 2021: Every year the day is celebrated with a particular theme. The celebration of this day usually relate to the theme of the day for the year. This year the National Science Day is celebrated with the theme ‘indigenous technologies for Viksit bharat'. The theme is the most appropriate for the present times when the world all over is facing threats from the climate change, loss of biodegradable versity, environmental degradation and pollution of natural resources.OVID pandemic. National Science Day reminds us that Science has to be utilized to develop technologies that are innovative and can serve mankind in one or other way.The government of India is also providing many grants, incentives, facilities and all other necessary support for promotion of scientific ecosystem in the country and to conduct basic and applied research in various frontier areas of science with the ultimate aim of serving the mankind all across the globe. Events on this dayreminds the importance of science inspiring people of all ages to work in the field of science.

The author writes on Agriculture

& social issues, can be reached

at pkumar6674@gmail.com