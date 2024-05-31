back to top
Search
EconomyIndia's Economic Growth Soars to 7.8% in Q4, Stands at 8.2% for...
EconomyIndiaLatest News

India’s Economic Growth Soars to 7.8% in Q4, Stands at 8.2% for FY24

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI: India's growth slowed to a four-quarter low of 7.8% in the January-March period, but pushed the annual growth rate for FY24 to 8.2%, mainly on account of good showing by manufacturing, official data showed on May 31.
The growth propelled the Indian economy to $3.5 trillion and set the stage for achieving the $5-trillion target in the next few years.

In the previous 2022-23 fiscal year, the economy grew 7%.
China has registered an economic growth of 5.3% in the first three months of 2024.
The economic expansion was recorded at 7.8% during the January-March 2024, while it was 8.6% in October-December 2023 and 8.1% in July-September 2023.
The growth was 8.2% in April-June 2023, as per data released by the Statistical Office (NSO).
The GDP grew 6.2% in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.
The NSO, in its second advance estimate released in February, had projected the GDP growth for 2022-23 at 7.7 %.
According to the NSO data, real GDP, or GDP at constant prices, is estimated to attain a level of ₹173.82 lakh crore in 2023-24, against the first revised estimates (FRE) of GDP for 2022-23 of ₹160.71 lakh crore.
“The growth rate in real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.2% as compared to 7.0% in 2022-23,” it stated.
Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹295.36 lakh crore in 2023-24, against ₹269.50 lakh crore in 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 9.6 %, it added.
The real GDP in the March quarter of 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 47.24 lakh crore, against Rs 43.84 lakh crore a year earlier, showing a growth rate of 7.8%.
Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices in the March quarter of 2023-24, is estimated at ₹78.28 lakh crore, against ₹71.23 lakh crore in the year-ago period, showing a growth rate of 9.9 %.
The real GVA (gross value added) is estimated at ₹158.74 lakh crore in 2023-24, against the FRE for 2022-23 of ₹148.05 lakh crore, registering a growth rate of 7.2% as compared to 6.7% in 2022-23.
The GVA growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to 8.9% in the March quarter against 0.9% a year ago.
GVA growth in mining was 4.3% in the fourth quarter compared to 2.9% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Construction grew 8.7% in the quarter, up from 7.4% in the corresponding period of 2022-23.
The sector growth decelerated to 0.6% from 7.6%.
The electricity, gas, water supply, and other utility services segment grew 7.7%during the fourth quarter from 7.3 per cent in the year-ago period.
GVA growth in the services sector — trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting — was 5.1% in the fourth quarter against a growth of 7% a year ago.
Financial, real estate and professional services grew 7.6% in the March 2023 quarter compared to 9.2% in the year-ago period.
Public administration, defence and other services posted 7.8% growth in the quarter against 4.7% expansion in the same quarter a year ago.
The government's fiscal deficit for 2023-24 stood at 5.63% of the GDP, marginally better then the 5.8 per cent estimated in the Union ..
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between expenditure and revenue, was at ₹16.53 lakh crore.
In the revised estimate for 2023-24, the government had projected the fiscal deficit of ₹17.34 lakh crore, or 5.8% of the GDP, in the interim Budget tabled on February 1 in Parliament.
According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts, the government managed to meet the revenue collection target.
Net tax collection was at ₹23.26 lakh crore in FY24, while the expenditure stood at ₹44.42 lakh crore.

Previous article
Educationists Vital in Building a Tobacco-Free Society, Remarks Justice Tashi
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Educationists Vital in Building a Tobacco-Free Society, Remarks Justice Tashi

Northlines Northlines -
J&K LSA organises awareness programme on World No...

J&K Government Delegates Departmental Responsibilities to 40 Law Officers

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today...

Additional District and Sessions Judge Assumed Additional Charge as Principal District and Sessions Judge

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 31: The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh...

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Air India For Inordinate Flight Delays

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 31: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Educationists Vital in Building a Tobacco-Free Society, Remarks Justice Tashi

J&K Government Delegates Departmental Responsibilities to 40 Law Officers

Additional District and Sessions Judge Assumed Additional Charge as Principal District...