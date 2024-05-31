Educationists Vital in Building a Tobacco-Free Society, Remarks Justice Tashi

J&K LSA organises awareness programme on World No Tobacco Day

Jammu, May 31: Commemorating the World No Tabacco Day, the J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Crescent Public School, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar, Bilaliya Educational Institute, Srinagar, Nageen Lake Conservation organization, Kashmir Concern, Agri Industries Vikaas Chamber and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, organized an awareness programme on “World No Tobacco Day”.

The event, held at the main Auditorium of Crescent Public School, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar, witnessed participation of various dignitaries, educators, students and volunteers.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Senior most Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, was the chief guest on the occasion. He underscored the importance of today's event held collectively by the legal and educational bodies, who joined hands in intensifying the fight against growing menace of tobacco use particularly among the young generation.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, also played a key role in organizing this event who joined virtually displaying his resolve in raising voice against this menace.

In his inaugural address, Justice Tashi highlighted the need for raising awareness among the younger generation about the ill effects of tobacco and tobacco products. He emphasized the role of parents and teachers in this endeavor, noting that “tobacco is the first step towards substance abuse” and stressed the importance of keeping students away from such harmful practices. He further stated that in order to achieve tobacco free society concerted efforts by educationists is need of the hour.

Adding to the day's activities, a painting competition on the theme “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference” saw enthusiastic participation of students, highlighting their creativity and commitment to the cause. Additionally, a rally led by students, was flagged off by Justice Tashi, resonating through the area, amplifying their collective voice against tobacco consumption.

The event featured presentations by Dr. Tawseef Ahmad, Chairman Kashmir Concern, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman, Bilaliya Educational Institute and Advocate Syed Mujtaba, Child Rights Activist, who shed light on the severe health consequences and societal impact of tobacco consumption, reinforcing the message that preventive education is critical.

The event also featured dynamic performances by students from Crescent Public School and Bilaliya Educational Institute, who creatively showcased the ill effects of smoking and tobacco use through engaging skit and presentations. These performances were not only educational but also left a lasting impression on their peers and the wider community.

The programme witnessed active participation of Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, Yasmeen Jan, Secretary to Justice Tashi Rabstan, Muzamil Hayat Kabli, Under Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Chairman Crescent Public School, Manoj Gupta, Chairman of Agri Industries Vikaas Chamber, Advocate Syed Mujtaba, Child Rights Activists and Dr Tariq Ahmad Dean Academics Crescent Public School, Srinagar. The faculty members, staff, para-legal volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar, volunteers of Kashmir Concern, and students from Crescent Public School and Bilaliya Educational Institute were also present, reflecting a broad-based community commitment towards the cause.

As the programme concluded, it left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all participants, reaffirming their collective resolve to fight tobacco use and protect future generations from its harmful effects.

The programme proceedings were conducted by Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA, Srinagar.