Lok Sabha Elections: Nearly 60 Drones Seized Along India-Pakistan Border, Highest Number in Punjab

CHANDIGARH, May 31: About 60 drones have either been brought down or recovered by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border during the two-and-a-half months of the Model Code of Conduct, in force for the ongoing general elections, according to official data.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday said it recovered two China-made drones along with drugs (methamphetamine) from the frontier areas of Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

The unmanned aerial vehicles were recovered on Thursday separately from the farming fields of the district's CB Chand and Kalsian villages, it said.

Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats go to the polls on Saturday.

A senior officer told PTI that about 60 drones have been recovered or brought down by BSF personnel since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16.

The highest number of these flying objects originating from Pakistan were recovered from the Punjab border while a few were intercepted from the Rajasthan front of this boundary, he said.

The India-Pakistan boundary runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat on India's western flank. The Punjab region shares a 553-kilometre-long front with Pakistan.