back to top
Search
    BusinessIndian stock indices stage sharp recovery tracking relief rally across Asian markets
    Business

    Indian stock indices stage sharp recovery tracking relief rally across Asian markets

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Indian indices rebound from Monday's losses as Asian markets see relief surge

    In Tuesday's early trade, both the Sensex and Nifty indexes jumped sharply higher, recovering a significant portion of the steep losses suffered during the previous session. The gains mirrored a positive momentum witnessed across broader Asian share markets as well.

    According to data, the 30-share BSE Sensex index had surged over 1,092 points to reach 79,852 in initial exchanges. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty, on the other hand, had gained nearly 327 points to trade at 24,382 – both well above Monday's closing levels.

    Driving the rebound were heavyweights like Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and IT giant Infosys – emerging as top gainers across the Sensex landscape.

    The turnaround in Indian stock indices comes amid a broader relief rally witnessed in other major Asian equity hubs as well on Tuesday morning. Most notably, the benchmark Nikkei 225 in Japan skyrocketed over 10% at one point – recovering sharply from its near 13% single-day collapse witnessed in the previous session. Other key exchanges in South Korea, Hong Kong, Shanghai also showed healthy recoveries.

    On Monday, both the Sensex and Nifty suffered their worst percentage declines in months, plummeting over 2% each on growing global recession risks and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Data also showed foreign investors offloaded Indian shares worth over Rs. 10,000 crore during the session.

    While markets remain choppy in the near-term, experts feel the ongoing correction doesn't reflect weaknesses in 's economic fundamentals but is rather a function of elevated valuations globally and ongoing turbulence abroad. Investor focus now shifts to forward guidance from key central banks worldwide in the coming weeks.

    Previous article
    Kritika defends Armaan’s actions after altercation on hit reality show
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Google ruled to have illegally monopolised search engine market in landmark US antitrust case

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Google's Search Dominance Dealt a Blow by US Judge" A...

    85% Rural Employed Youth Want Different Jobs – Survey Finds Lack of Profit in Farming

    Northlines Northlines -
    Majority of Rural Youth Aspire Career Shift from Agriculture,...

    IndiGo launches premium business class cabin on Delhi-Mumbai route from November

    Northlines Northlines -
    IndiGo introduces premium cabin experience on key domestic route In...

    Warren Buffett significantly reduces longtime Berkshire Hathaway Apple stake

    Northlines Northlines -
    Warren Buffett Surprises Investors With Significant Apple Stock Sale In...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kritika defends Armaan’s actions after altercation on hit reality show

    Simple Home Tests That May Help Detect Food Adulteration

    Texas Families Save Big on School Supplies During 3-Day Sales Tax...