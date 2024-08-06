Kritika defends Armaan’s actions after altercation on hit reality show

Maintaining focus after reality show altercation

Singer Kritika Malik recently spoke about the physical altercation that took place between her husband Armaan Malik and fellow contestant Vishal Pandey during their stint on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT 3. The incident gained significant attention from viewers at the time.

According to Kritika, Armaan slapped Vishal after he made inappropriate comments about developing feelings for her. Another contestant, Lovekesh Kataria, had initially agreed that Vishal’s remarks crossed a line. However, his stance later changed which surprised Kritika.

She maintains that Armaan was simply trying to defend her honor as a husband in that highly charged situation. Kritika expressed gratitude that her spouse prioritized protecting her over adhering to the rules of the program.

While the incident violated show protocols, Kritika understands why Armaan reacted in the moment and stands by him. She also has no desire to interact with Vishal going forward.

The focus now is on Kritika’s family rather than past tensions from the reality show experience. This update provides useful context regarding one of Bigg Boss OTT 3’s most discussed dramatic plots.