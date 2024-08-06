Hindu Houses, Businesses Attacked in Over 27 Districts Across Bangladesh

Attacks were reported from over two dozen districts as mobs went after the Hindu minority community on Monday. According to reports, Hindu residences and businesses were vandalized and looted in at least 27 districts nationwide.

In northern Lalmonirhat, attackers struck the home of a local community leader, ransacking his property and stealing valuables. A computer shop owned by another Hindu individual was also targeted in the district's Thana road area. Separately, four families in Kaliganj upazila saw their houses broken into and ransacked.

The northwestern district of Panchagarh also witnessed assaults, with several Hindu homes said to have faced mob violence and theft of belongings. In central Dinajpur town, at least ten houses reportedly came under attack, while attempts were made to damage a temple in Railbazarhat.

Disturbing reports poured in from across the Ganges delta region as well. Khulna saw the residences of local Hindu leaders ransacked. In Barishal, a family home was attacked and plundered. Multiple shops and warehouses owned by Hindus were looted in Bogura. A house and temple were destroyed by arson in southern Patuakhali.

As per accounts, no region appeared spared from the organized mob violence targeting the religious minority. Additional attacks hit Hindu properties in over twenty more districts, stretching from northeastern Habiganj and Narsingdi to southwestern Satkhira and Jashore.

Prominent community representative Monindra Kumar Nath voiced grave concern over the escalating assaults, pointing to the lack of security for Hindus across much of the country. With the attacks showing no signs of abating, the legal group Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust has urged authorities to take urgent action ensuring public safety and minority rights. As the violence continues expanding its reach, all eyes are on the response of law enforcement agencies tasked with protecting citizens against such organized criminal activity.