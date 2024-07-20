back to top
Search
    IndiaIndian Army Readjusting Troop Deployment In Jammu Region To Counter Terror Attacks
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Indian Army Readjusting Troop Deployment In Jammu Region To Counter Terror Attacks

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: In view of the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments in the area as per intelligence inputs and security requirements.


    The Indian Army has deployed around 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the area to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region to revive terrorism there, sources said.
    The intelligence agencies have also bolstered their apparatus in the area and are working to take out the terrorist support infrastructure there including overground workers who support terrorists, they said.
    The Army has already brought in troops to the area including one brigade strength of around 3,500-4000 personnel to counter Pakistan's proxy aggression here, they said.
    The Army brass on the ground has been working towards strategies to search and destroy the terrorists, who are equipped with the latest weaponry and communication equipment, they added.
    The Army already has an existing counter-terrorist infrastructure in the area with presence of two forces of the Rashtriya Rifles including the Romeo and Delta forces along with other regular infantry divisions in the area, they said. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on becoming most followed world leader on X
    Next article
    Captain Thapa, Who Died Fighting Terrorists In J&K, Cremated At Ancestral Village In Darjeeling
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: Donald Trump has pledged to end...

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for future is not who we are as Americans’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: US President Joe Biden has said...

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day after Microsoft outage hit flights

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 20: After Microsoft outage grounded flights,...

    Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy: India

    Northlines Northlines -
    United Nations, Jul 20: India has called for shunning...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr...

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for...

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day...