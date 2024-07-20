back to top
    Captain Thapa, Who Died Fighting Terrorists In J&K, Cremated At Ancestral Village In Darjeeling

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    DARJEELING, Jul 20: Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was martyred while fighting terrorists in and 's Doda, was cremated with full military honours at his ancestral village in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.
    Slogans of ‘Brijesh Thapa Amar Rahe' reverberated in the air as a large number of people gathered to pay their respects to the mortal remains of the officer on Friday.
    Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa (Retd) recalled that his son, a third-generation Army officer, wanted to join the force since his childhood.
    “I feel proud of my son. He did his duty,” the retired Army officer told reporters.
    Captain Thapa's mortal remains had reached his ancestral home at Jing Tea Estate in Lebong on Thursday.
    Politicians, cutting across party lines, and senior government and military officials were present during the cremation.
    In a post on X, the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps said, “The valiant officer made the supreme sacrifice on 15th July 2024 while bravely fighting terrorists in Doda. Various Army and Civil dignitaries have paid their respects to the brave officer. Indian Army ensured full military honours to the departed soul.”
    Four army personnel, including the captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda.
    Captain Thapa was 27 years old and had joined the Army five years back. (Agencies)

    Indian Army Readjusting Troop Deployment In Jammu Region To Counter Terror Attacks
    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni Resigns Citing Personal Reasons
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

