back to top
Search
    Breaking NewsElon Musk congratulates PM Modi on becoming most followed world leader on...
    Breaking NewsIndiaLatest News

    Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on becoming most followed world leader on X

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New York, Jul 20: Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed leader in the on social media platform X.

    “Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!” Musk, also the owner of X Corp., formerly Twitter, said in a post on X.
    PM Modi has 100.1 million followers on X.
    Earlier this week, when this milestone was reached, Modi said on X: “A hundred million on @X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people's blessings, constructive criticism and more.”
    “Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well,” Modi said.
    Among other heads of government with a large following are US President Joe Biden (38.1 million) and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan (21.5 million).
    Prime Minister Modi is also an influential presence on YouTube and Instagram with nearly 25 million subscribers and more than 91 million followers respectively. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Amarnath Yatra | Another batch of 3471 pilgrims leaves from Jammu
    Next article
    Indian Army Readjusting Troop Deployment In Jammu Region To Counter Terror Attacks
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: Donald Trump has pledged to end...

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for future is not who we are as Americans’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: US President Joe Biden has said...

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day after Microsoft outage hit flights

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 20: After Microsoft outage grounded flights,...

    Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy: India

    Northlines Northlines -
    United Nations, Jul 20: India has called for shunning...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr...

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for...

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day...