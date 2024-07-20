back to top
Search
    Amarnath YatraAmarnath Yatra | Another batch of 3471 pilgrims leaves from Jammu
    Amarnath YatraJammuJammu Kashmir

    Amarnath Yatra | Another batch of 3471 pilgrims leaves from Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 20: Amidst the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole', another batch of 3471 pilgrims left for Shri Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp here.

    The pilgrims left for both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes in a fleet of 114 vehicles.
    For Baltal, 1073 pilgrims and for Pahalgam, 2398 pilgrims left from the base camp under tight security arrangements.
    Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.
    The 52-day-long will conclude on August 19.

    Previous article
    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become force multiplier: VCAS
    Next article
    Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on becoming most followed world leader on X
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: Donald Trump has pledged to end...

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for future is not who we are as Americans’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: US President Joe Biden has said...

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day after Microsoft outage hit flights

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 20: After Microsoft outage grounded flights,...

    Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy: India

    Northlines Northlines -
    United Nations, Jul 20: India has called for shunning...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr...

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for...

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day...