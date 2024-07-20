Amarnath Yatra | Another batch of 3471 pilgrims leaves from Jammu

Jammu, Jul 20: Amidst the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole', another batch of 3471 pilgrims left for Shri Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp here.



The pilgrims left for both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes in a fleet of 114 vehicles.

For Baltal, 1073 pilgrims and for Pahalgam, 2398 pilgrims left from the base camp under tight security arrangements.

Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra will conclude on August 19.