INDIA VOTES 2024: No leave for staff, panels to keep tabs on social media activities

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is geared up for the coming Lok Sabha elections, for which leave of the employees involved in poll duties has been cancelled while control rooms and committees have been established for peaceful conduct of the polls. The administration of different districts has also asked residents to deposit their weapons with the authorities concerned.



Control rooms for the smooth conduct of the polls have been established, for which the officials are working overtime.

In an order, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas stated that in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha general elections, “all leave stands cancelled and all officers and officials shall remain stationed at headquarters only till polling is completed on April 19. Laxity, if any, shall invite action as warranted under the rules against the erring officials”.



On the other hand, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar issued an order for depositing of weapons. A committee has scrutinised the cases pertaining to arms license of persons released on bail, arms license of persons having criminal cases, arms license of persons involved in rioting at any time but especially during election and other license holders having potential to disturb the election process.

“The license holder whose names have figured in the scrutinised list shall deposit their arms forthwith in the police stations having jurisdiction within a period of seven days of issuance of this order. Any license holder who fails to deposit arms within the period specified above shall be liable for prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” the order reads.



The districts have also formed media certification and monitoring committees and are keeping a close watch on social media and other means of news dissemination. The committees have multiple members, who have become active after the code of conduct came into force.



Control rooms have also been established in every district to receive complaints regarding any violation of the code of conduct. These control rooms will work round the clock and record all the complaints against a candidate or a party.