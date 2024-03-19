Record six-hitting WPL season sparks debate on expanding women’s cricket boundaries

Search
SportsRecord six-hitting WPL season sparks debate on expanding women's cricket boundaries
The 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League saw some record-breaking batting performances, with batters clearing the boundary ropes with ease. As power-hitting becomes more common in women's , some experts argue it may be time to consider expanding the field dimensions.

This power-packed WPL season saw Indians dominate the six-hitting charts, accounting for nearly 60% of the total sixes. Star batter Shafali Verma topped the charts with 20 maximums, showing her immense power-hitting ability. Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali both cleared the 90-meter mark with their big hits.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning acknowledged that bigger boundaries could now be suited for women's cricket. “There's so much more power and strength in the game now that people are clearing the ropes pretty easily. It is entertaining and is the same for both sides,” she remarked.

Last year, Gujarat Giants coach Rachael Haynes had suggested pushing out the boundaries a few meters, considering the power modern players possess. With Indians like Shafali, Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues showcasing their timing and strength, is it finally time for cricket's lawmakers to consider adjusting field dimensions?

Only time will tell if this becomes a big talking point going forward. But with women's cricket evolving at a rapid pace on the back of exciting talents, a discussion around expanding field sizes seems inevitable.

INDIA VOTES 2024: No leave for staff, panels to keep tabs on social media activities
