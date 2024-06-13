back to top
Search
IndiaIndia Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 13: on Thursday sent 19 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) materials to Papua New Guinea's Enga province that was hit by a major landslide.
Late last month, India announced a USD 1 million assistance to the island nation in the wake of the landslide.

Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide, according to media reports from that country.
“In the wake of devastating landslide in Enga province of Papua New Guinea, India had announced immediate assistance of USD 1 million to our close FIPIC partner,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
“Pursuant to the announcement, a flight carrying approx 19 tons of HADR supplies departed for Papua New Guinea today,” he said.
Papua New Guinea is a member of Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). India has been promoting cooperation with the Pacific island nations through FIPIC. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
Police Attach Residential House Of A Terror Associate In J&K’s Anantnag
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Attach Residential House Of A Terror Associate In J&K’s Anantnag

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jun 13: Police on Thursday attached a property...

Center Strips NEET Grace Marks from 1,563 Students, Announces Re-Exam on June 23.

Northlines Northlines -
As the ongoing NEET UG 2024 row garnered national...

Kerala resident, who died in Kuwait fire, had planned to return home for vacation in July

Northlines Northlines -
Kasaragod, Jun 13: Ranjith, a resident of northern Kerala,...

India’s mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire

Northlines Northlines -
Dubai/Kuwait City, Jun 13: India's mission in Kuwait is...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police Attach Residential House Of A Terror Associate In J&K’s Anantnag

Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged While Forecasting Slower Pace of...

Renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa returns to television after 10 years...