2 Dead 15 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Baramulla
2 Dead 15 Injured In Road Accident In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Jun 13: Two persons died, and 15 others were injured after a bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in 's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Police said the ill-fated passenger bus turned turtle after the driver lost control over it and met with an accident at Pazalpora-Rafiabad area resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to 15 others.
The injured were shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla for treatment, where the condition of them is stated to be stable.

India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
