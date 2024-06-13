back to top
Jammu KashmirPolice Attach Residential House Of A Terror Associate In J&K’s Anantnag
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Police Attach Residential House Of A Terror Associate In J&K’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Jun 13: Police on Thursday attached a property of an alleged terror associate in and 's Anantnag district.

Police said the two story residential house of a terror associate Riyaz Ahmad Bhat a resident of Lohar senzi Gadole was executed under the provisions of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after receiving confirmation from the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.
“The house is linked to FIR No. 109/2023, registered under Sections 307 IPC, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act, and 16, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Kokernag”, they said.
“This action reaffirms the commitment of the Anantnag Police to combat terrorism and disrupt the support structures that enable these nefarious activities. By targeting the assets of terror associates, the authorities aim to undermine their ability to fund and facilitate terrorist operations”, police added.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

