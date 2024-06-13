Police Attach Residential House Of A Terror Associate In J&K’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Jun 13: Police on Thursday attached a property of an alleged terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.



Police said the two story residential house of a terror associate Riyaz Ahmad Bhat a resident of Lohar senzi Gadole was executed under the provisions of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after receiving confirmation from the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.

“The house is linked to FIR No. 109/2023, registered under Sections 307 IPC, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act, and 16, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Kokernag”, they said.

“This action reaffirms the commitment of the Anantnag Police to combat terrorism and disrupt the support structures that enable these nefarious activities. By targeting the assets of terror associates, the authorities aim to undermine their ability to fund and facilitate terrorist operations”, police added.