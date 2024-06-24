back to top
Search
Latest NewsIndia secure Olympic team quotas in archery; Deepika, Tarun set for 4th...
Latest NewsLead NewsSports

India secure Olympic team quotas in archery; Deepika, Tarun set for 4th Games appearances

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 24: secured men's and women's team quotas in archery for this year's Paris Olympics based on the Archery rankings that was updated on Monday.

India topped the rankings among the non-qualified nations in both men's and women's section to seal their team quotas.

India will, thus, be eligible to compete in all the five medal events in Paris — men's and women's team, individual and mixed categories.

In the men's section, India and China made the cut, while in the women's section Indonesia were the second nation to secure the team Olympic quota.

The team events will have 12 sides in each section, while five teams will compete in the mixed competitions. For the first time, team quotas are offered to the top-two nations after the three-leg Olympic qualifiers.

The first Olympic Qualifier was held during the World Archery Championships in Berlin last year from where South Korea, Turkey and Japan qualified in men's category; while Germany and Mexico secured their spots in women's division.

The second leg was a continental qualifier.

Kazakhstan and South Korea took the men's and women's team quotas respectively from the Asian leg, while Colombia and the United States made the cut from Pan-America.

From the European leg, Italy (men) and the Netherlands (women) secured quotas. The final Olympic Qualifier was held in Antalya last week.

Mexico, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain in men's section; China, Malaysia, Great Britain and Chinese Taipei from the women's section secured quotas from the Final Qualifier.

Tarun, Deepika hit a four

Forty-year-old Army veteran Tarundeep Rai, who made his Olympic debut at Athens 2004, will make his fourth Games appearance.

The same is for former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari who will compete in her fourth Olympics on the trot, having made her maiden Games appearance in London 2012.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will make their Olympic debuts, while for Pravin Jadhav it will be his second successive Games after Tokyo.

India squad:

Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav.

Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat.

Previous article
Delhi cabinet ministers write letter to PM Modi, urge him to solve water crisis
Next article
NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Centre imposes wheat stock limits to ensure food security, price stability until March 2025

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 24: To reinforce food security and...

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, arrested in sexual abuse case, remanded in CID custody till July 1

Northlines Northlines -
Bengaluru, Jun 24: A court here on Monday remanded...

Markets settle marginally higher in volatile trade amid buying in bank stocks

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 24: Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher...

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh

Northlines Northlines -
Kingstown, Jun 24: Afghanistan will watch the India-Australia clash...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Centre imposes wheat stock limits to ensure food security, price stability...

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, arrested in sexual abuse case, remanded in...

Markets settle marginally higher in volatile trade amid buying in bank...