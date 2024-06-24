back to top
Search
IndiaNEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 24: More than two dozen students, some of them NSUI members, were detained while protesting against irregularities in NEET-UG and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams here at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

The Congress-affiliated Students' Union of (NSUI) had planned a march to the Parliament on the day of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The students, holding placards and NSUI flags, gathered in large numbers at Jantar Mantar for their ‘Chhatra Sansad Gherav'.

Ahead of the protest, police barricaded the area to prevent students from taking out their march. Heavy deployment of Delhi Police, including paramilitary forces was made at the site.

According to visuals of the protest shared with media, some students tried to go past the barricades, while a few others climbed on the structure.

They were detained by the Delhi Police and taken to different police stations, since no permission was granted for the march, an officer said.

Amid a demand for the cancellation of NEET-UG held on May 5, the Union Ministry has said that the incidents of malpractices were “localised” or “isolated” and it was not fair to jeopardise the careers of lakhs of candidates who cleared the exam rightfully.

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, among others.

The UGC-NET for the selection of junior fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country.

The exam was postponed after the government said that the “integrity of the examination may have been compromised”.

Previous article
India secure Olympic team quotas in archery; Deepika, Tarun set for 4th Games appearances
Next article
Amid NEET, NET exam mess, UPSC moots AI-based CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, arrested in sexual abuse case, remanded in CID custody till July 1

Northlines Northlines -
Bengaluru, Jun 24: A court here on Monday remanded...

Markets settle marginally higher in volatile trade amid buying in bank stocks

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 24: Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher...

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh

Northlines Northlines -
Kingstown, Jun 24: Afghanistan will watch the India-Australia clash...

Amid NEET, NET exam mess, UPSC moots AI-based CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 24: Amid the raging controversies involving...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, arrested in sexual abuse case, remanded in...

Markets settle marginally higher in volatile trade amid buying in bank...

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan to hope for Indian win before clash...