Delhi cabinet ministers write letter to PM Modi, urge him to solve water crisis

New Delhi, Jun 24: Delhi cabinet ministers have written a to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to resolve the water crisis in the national capital on priority, minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain said Atishi's indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her is deteriorating.

The ministers decided to write a letter to the prime minister on the water crisis during a meeting at the site of Atishi's hunger strike at Jangpura's Bhogal.

In the letter, the ministers said that despite the heatwave conditions, Delhi was not getting its “rightful share” of water from .

“The total water supply in Delhi is 1,005 MGD. Out of this, a huge chunk of 613 MGD comes from Haryana. For the last many weeks, there has been a decline in water coming from Haryana,” the letter read.

The Delhi ministers said that the national capital region was getting 100 million gallons per day (MGD) for many days now.

“One MGD of water fulfils the needs of 28,500 people in Delhi in one day. This means that due to the decline of 100 MGD of water, 28 lakh people are not getting water. On one hand, we need additional water and on the other hand, 28 lakh people are not getting water,” read the letter signed by Rai, Gahlot, Hussain and Bharadwaj.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

