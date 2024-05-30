back to top
India health body proposes tighter sugar limits in packaged foods
India health body proposes tighter sugar limits in packaged foods

India's body proposes stricter sugar limits in packaged foods

In a major development, the Institute of Nutrition under the Indian Council of Medical Research has put forward revised dietary guidelines aimed at curbing excessive sugar content in processed foods and beverages. This marks a shift from previous standards focused solely on calorie counts that have been place for over a decade.

The newly recommended thresholds, developed by an expert panel at NIN, target specific sugar amounts rather than overall calories. For packaged snacks and meals, the limit is set at 5% of total calories from added sugars, with a maximum of 10% from both natural and added sugars. Beverages have an even lower ceiling, with only 10% of energy from added sugar and 30% total sugar content.

This change in approach recognizes growing concerns around high sugar intake and related health issues. If implemented, the proposed norms could significantly impact the formulation of widely available packaged goods in the country.

According to a leading health expert, reducing excessive sugar consumption over the long run may support overall wellness by curbing sugar cravings and intake of highly sweetened foods. Research links excess sugar to higher disease risk, including cardiovascular problems, obesity, and diabetes. Unexpectedly high sugar levels in many packaged foods can also influence mood and activity levels.

The limits aim to make consumers more mindful of sugar quantities by requiring clear labels. Should the revisions take effect, it may help drive healthier snacking and drinking choices. Time will tell how food companies adapt products in response to the newer nutritional benchmarks.

