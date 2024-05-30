The refreshing and potential health benefits of drinking water from earthen matkas

Earthen Pot Water: A Refreshing Summer Drink with Hidden Health Benefits

As the mercury rises across the country, many families are turning to a time-honored tradition of keeping their drinking water cool – storing it in traditional earthen pots known as matkas. While the earthy-tasting water is undoubtedly refreshing, could regular consumption provide additional digestive and cardiovascular benefits too?

Matka water derives its cooling properties from the porous nature of clay, which allows gradual evaporation to cool the liquid inside without using energy. Sipping water at room temperature is gentler on the digestive system compared to very cold drinks, aiding the metabolic process. Experts note that the mildly alkaline pH of earthenware may balance body chemistry as well. Staying well-hydrated boosts overall health indirectly.

For balanced nutrition, following lifestyle factors like diet, exercise and stress management play a key role in health markers like blood pressure and cholesterol. However, the antioxidant qualities found in naturally filtered matka water may provide extra support. Its pleasant taste simply encourages drinking adequate fluid crucial to wellness.

Storing water in reusable clay vessels also lessens plastic waste pollution compared to disposable bottles. With record-breaking heat waves, this traditional solution cools both body and planet sustainably. While no definitive research directly connects matka drinking to specific ailments, hydrating healthfully however possible makes sense especially in scorching months ahead.