Life Style
Life Style

The refreshing and potential health benefits of drinking water from earthen matkas

By: Northlines

Date:

Earthen Pot Water: A Refreshing Summer Drink with Hidden Benefits

As the mercury rises across the country, many families are turning to a time-honored tradition of keeping their drinking water cool – storing it in traditional earthen pots known as matkas. While the earthy-tasting water is undoubtedly refreshing, could regular consumption provide additional digestive and cardiovascular benefits too?

Matka water derives its cooling properties from the porous nature of clay, which allows gradual evaporation to cool the liquid inside without using energy. Sipping water at room temperature is gentler on the digestive system compared to very cold drinks, aiding the metabolic process. Experts note that the mildly alkaline pH of earthenware may balance body chemistry as well. Staying well-hydrated boosts overall health indirectly.

For balanced nutrition, following lifestyle factors like diet, exercise and stress management play a key role in health markers like blood pressure and cholesterol. However, the antioxidant qualities found in naturally filtered matka water may provide extra support. Its pleasant taste simply encourages drinking adequate fluid crucial to wellness.

Storing water in reusable clay vessels also lessens plastic waste pollution compared to disposable bottles. With record-breaking heat waves, this traditional solution cools both body and planet sustainably. While no definitive research directly connects matka drinking to specific ailments, hydrating healthfully however possible makes sense especially in scorching months ahead.

India health body proposes tighter sugar limits in packaged foods
Insights into Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series 'Stardom' and its focus on comedy, entertainment
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

