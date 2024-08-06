back to top
    IndiaINDIA Bloc Parties Protest Against GST On Health, Life Insurance Premiums
    INDIA Bloc Parties Protest Against GST On Health, Life Insurance Premiums

    New Delhi, Aug 6: bloc parties staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday to press for the rollback of 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and  insurance premiums.

    MPs from various parties such as TMC, Congress, AAP and NCP (SC), among others, participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar of Parliament.
    Carrying placards reading “Tax terrorism”, the protesting MPs raised slogans demanding that the GST on life and  health insurance premiums be rolled back.

    Trinamool Congress MPs have raised the issue in Parliament and party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the matter.

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari also wrote to Sitharaman and urged her to consider withdrawing the GST which, he said, amounted to taxing uncertainties of life and restricting the industry's growth.

