Potential causes of black mucus and when a doctor visit is recommended

We've all coughed up phlegm from time to time, but what happens when it turns black? Black mucus can be alarming, but it doesn't always mean something serious. Here are some potential causes and when a medical evaluation is recommended.

One common cause is smoking or exposure to air pollution. Cigarette smoke and other pollutants can irritate the lungs and airways, leading to increased mucus production. The contents of cigarettes may impart a black or dark gray color to what comes up. Cutting back on smoking or improving indoor air quality could help clear things up.

Bacterial or viral infections in the lungs or sinuses are another possibility. These may cause an overproduction of mucus that is discolored due to debris from dead cells, bacteria or blood components mixed in. Common infections like bronchitis, pneumonia or even the common cold can sometimes produce blackish sputum. Seeing a doctor can determine if antibiotics are needed.

In rare cases, lung cancer may be to blame. A tumor pressing on airways or blood vessel abnormalities in the lungs from cancer can result in bloody or discolored mucus. While alarming, black mucus alone does not mean you have cancer. However, if it persists for weeks along with other symptoms like a cough or weight loss, see your doctor to rule out any underlying malignancy.

Other potential but less likely causes of black mucus include asthma, cystic fibrosis and severe acid reflux. Certain prescription medications such as blood thinners can also cause sputum to take on a darker hue. Anyone who notices unusually dark mucus that lasts more than a few days should consult a medical provider for a checkup and lungs x-ray. Timely evaluation is wise to help diagnose the most likely cause and begin appropriate treatment if needed.