State selection committee formed for National Teachers Awards 2024

Jammu, Aug 6: The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to establish the State Selection Committee for the National Teachers Awards 2024. As per an order, the committee will be chaired by the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department.
