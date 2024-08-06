back to top
    State selection committee formed for National Teachers Awards 2024
    Jammu Kashmir

    State selection committee formed for National Teachers Awards 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 6: The School Department of  Jammu and Government has accorded sanction to establish the State Selection Committee for the Teachers Awards 2024. As per an order, the committee will be chaired by the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department.

