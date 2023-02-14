Income Tax Officials Conduct ‘Surveys’ At BBC Offices In Delhi And Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said. The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India. The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said. As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.
