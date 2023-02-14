Income Tax Officials Conduct ‘Surveys’ At BBC Offices In Delhi And Mumbai

By Northlines -

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said. The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and . The department is looking at documents related to the operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said. As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

