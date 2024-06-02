back to top
Search
IndiaIn a first in Indian subcontinent, dog undergoes non-invasive heart surgery at...
India

In a first in Indian subcontinent, dog undergoes non-invasive heart surgery at Delhi vet hospital

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 2: A dog with a complex heart condition successfully underwent a minimally invasive heart surgery at a hospital here with veterinarians claiming it to be the first such procedure to be carried out by private practitioners in the Indian subcontinent.

Seven-year-old beagle, Juliet, was suffering from Mitral valve disease for the last two years, Dr Bhanu Dev Sharma, an interventional cardiologist for small animals at Max PetZ Hospital in East of Kailash said on Sunday.

The condition is caused by degenerative changes in mitral valve leaflets which result in back flow of blood within the left upper chamber of the heart and subsequent congestive heart failure (fluid build-up in lungs) as the disease progresses.

The surgeons performed a Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) procedure using a valve clamp on May 30.

“It's called hybrid surgery as it's a combination of a micro surgery and interventional procedure. The best part about this procedure is that its minimally invasive as it's a beating heart procedure and not like an open heart surgery which needs a heart lung bypass machine,” Sharma explained.

As per the pet parents, they were giving heart medications to Juliet for the last one year, Sharma said.

They learnt about the procedure from their visit to the US where this surgery was introduced at Colorado state university two years ago, he said.

The pet dog was discharged in a stable medical condition just two days after surgery.

Mitral valve disease is the most common heart condition in dogs in as well as in rest of the and accounts for 80 per cent of all heart diseases in dogs in India and worldwide. This disease is amongst one of the major causes of deaths in dogs, Sharma said.

“The only treatment majorly available so far includes medicinal treatment which delays the onset of clinical signs and gives symptomatic relief for sometime. It is not curative,” he said.

 

Previous article
Delhi BJP chief among protestors detained for agitation against Kejriwal’s visit to Rajghat
Next article
Identify, Root Out Black Sheep
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Delhi BJP chief among protestors detained for agitation against Kejriwal’s visit to Rajghat

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: Police on Sunday detained several...

Violence erupts in Sandeshkhali again, women scuffle with police

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, Jun 2: In less than 24 hours after...

Agnikul eyes launching satellites by 2025: CEO Ravichandran

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: After the successful test flight...

Plot to harm Salman Khan: Navi Mumbai cops nab man from Haryana’s Bhiwani; arrests reach 5

Northlines Northlines -
Thane, Jun 2: A man was arrested by Navi...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Will UP Startle Modi?

Economic growth raises sustainability concerns

Identify, Root Out Black Sheep