IndiaDelhi BJP chief among protestors detained for agitation against Kejriwal's visit to...
India

Delhi BJP chief among protestors detained for agitation against Kejriwal’s visit to Rajghat

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 2: Police on Sunday detained several BJP workers, including the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, who were protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Rajghat ahead of his scheduled surrender at Tihar jail.

All protesters were let off with a warning after an hour, Sachdeva said in a statement.

Delhi Police said some protesters were removed from Rajghat area to maintain law and order.

“To maintain law and order, some protesters were removed from Rajghat area and were taken to Kamla Market Police Station,” a senior police officer said.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said around 100 BJP workers, including Sachdeva, were detained at the police station.

Lashing out at Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat, Sachdeva said, “A person who is behind bars for the liquor scam is going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.”

“Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers could not even provide proper water facility for the people of Delhi and everyone knows that he is a thief,” he said.

BJP workers blocked the cavalcade of Kejriwal by sitting on the Rajghat intersection on Ring Road, Sachdeva added in a statement issued later in the day.

“Delhi Police arrested the demonstrators and took them in buses to Kamla Market and IP Estate Police Stations from where all the protesters were let off with warning after an hour,” the statement read.

For 20 days that Kejriwal was out on bail, he did nothing to solve the water and power crisis being faced by the people of Delhi, Sachdeva said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place after visiting the Rajghat. Later, he addressed a gathering of AAP workers and leaders before surrendering at Tihar jail.

 

Violence erupts in Sandeshkhali again, women scuffle with police
In a first in Indian subcontinent, dog undergoes non-invasive heart surgery at Delhi vet hospital
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

