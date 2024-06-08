back to top
Search
Jammu‘Illegal Encroachment’ on State Land Goes Unabated in Sunderbani, Authorities ‘Indifferent’
JammuJammu KashmirOpinions

‘Illegal Encroachment’ on State Land Goes Unabated in Sunderbani, Authorities ‘Indifferent’

By: Northlines

Date:

Ajay Sharma

 

Sunderbani, June 7, 2024

 

The phenomenon of land encroachment on state land goes unabated in Sunderbani, whereas concerned authorities remain apathetic to the illegal activities. As per reports, the state land, which was previously occupied by temporary sheds and makeshift markets for fruits and vegetables, has been illegally encroached by some influential fruit and vegetable dealers by raising unauthorized concrete structures without any formal permission.

 

According to sources, despite numerous complaints lodged with higher authorities, no tangible action has been taken to address the issue. “The ongoing encroachment will permanently alter the landscape and impede potential public projects that could benefit the community,” said sources, adding, “The administration seems to be in a deep slumber while influential dealers are fearlessly raising concrete structures on state land.”

 

They shared that this land could be utilized for parking facilities that would generate revenue, which could then be reinvested in public welfare projects.

 

“We need to understand who is behind this encroachment and why there is no regulatory vigilance. The administration’s inaction is not just negligence; it’s an abdication of their responsibility to protect public land,” said a local trader on the condition of anonymity, adding that it is the duty of the concerned authorities to keep check on such activities.

 

Locals have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri urging immediate intervention. They demanded an investigation into how these structures are being erected overnight without any challenge from local authorities.

 

The locals have also called on the Additional Chief Secretary to identify and take action against officials who may be turning a blind eye or even encouraging these illegal activities. They appealed for allocation of the said encroached land for a public welfare project.

 

 

Previous article
20,000 Addl Security men to arrive for Amarnath Yatra 2024
Next article
JK High Court stays the Special Tribunal Orders in Mamta Singh’s House demolition case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Election Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Northlines Northlines -
Samba/Jammu, Jun 8: A 26-year-old man was killed after...

JK High Court stays the Special Tribunal Orders in Mamta Singh’s House demolition case

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 08: The Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh...

20,000 Addl Security men to arrive for Amarnath Yatra 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 7: Preparations for Shri Amarnath Yatra 2024 are...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Election Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at...