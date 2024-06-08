‘Illegal Encroachment’ on State Land Goes Unabated in Sunderbani, Authorities ‘Indifferent’

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, June 7, 2024

The phenomenon of land encroachment on state land goes unabated in Sunderbani, whereas concerned authorities remain apathetic to the illegal activities. As per reports, the state land, which was previously occupied by temporary sheds and makeshift markets for fruits and vegetables, has been illegally encroached by some influential fruit and vegetable dealers by raising unauthorized concrete structures without any formal permission.

According to sources, despite numerous complaints lodged with higher authorities, no tangible action has been taken to address the issue. “The ongoing encroachment will permanently alter the landscape and impede potential public projects that could benefit the community,” said sources, adding, “The administration seems to be in a deep slumber while influential dealers are fearlessly raising concrete structures on state land.”

They shared that this land could be utilized for parking facilities that would generate revenue, which could then be reinvested in public welfare projects.

“We need to understand who is behind this encroachment and why there is no regulatory vigilance. The administration’s inaction is not just negligence; it’s an abdication of their responsibility to protect public land,” said a local trader on the condition of anonymity, adding that it is the duty of the concerned authorities to keep check on such activities.

Locals have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri urging immediate intervention. They demanded an investigation into how these structures are being erected overnight without any challenge from local authorities.

The locals have also called on the Additional Chief Secretary to identify and take action against officials who may be turning a blind eye or even encouraging these illegal activities. They appealed for allocation of the said encroached land for a public welfare project.