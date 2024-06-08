20,000 Addl Security men to arrive for Amarnath Yatra 2024

Srinagar, Jun 7: Preparations for Shri Amarnath Yatra 2024 are in full swing as top police officials begin reviewing security arrangements on the ground to ensure smooth pilgrimage.

Sources indicate that within the next week, companies of paramilitary forces will start arriving from various parts of the country to bolster the existing security framework.

Approximately 50,000 paramilitary forces are stationed in the region. An additional 20,000 security personnel, including members of the CISF, CRPF, ITBP, and other units, will soon join them. These forces will report to the Jammu Police Control before being deployed to various strategic locations.

Officials have commenced the process of identifying specific deployment areas for the incoming paramilitary forces. These personnel will be stationed not only along the Amarnath Yatra route and at base camps but also in border areas to counter potential terrorist infiltration attempts from across the border during the pilgrimage.

A robust three-tier security system will be in place, combining the efforts of local police and paramilitary forces to secure the region. The enhanced security measures will also extend to crowded areas to ensure the safety of pilgrims and residents alike.

A senior police officer confirmed that companies of paramilitary forces would start arriving from outside within a week and will be swiftly deployed to create a safer environment in Kashmir and other sensitive areas. “This comprehensive security strategy aims to ensure a smooth and secure Amarnath Yatra for all participants,” said the senior officer.