JK High Court stays the Special Tribunal Orders in Mamta Singh’s House demolition case

Jammu Tawi, June 08: The Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh High Court today stayed the orders passed by the J&K Special Tribunal in Mamta Singh's house demolition case.

In a brief order passed by the High Court Bench presided by Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul in a writ petition WP (C) 1374/2024, titled Mamta Singh Vs Building Operation Controlling Authority (JDA) and others, when the case came up for hearing today. High Court also stayed the fine of Rs. 10 Lakh imposed on the petitioner by the Special Tribunal.

As reported earlier, Mamta Singh wife of ex-Dy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh approached the J&K High Court to set aside the orders passed by the J&K Special Tribunal that dismissed her appeal against JDA's notice for demolition of her house which, the JDA termed, had been constructed in violations of BOCA rules at village Ban in outskirts of Jammu.

There was no Caveat filed by the Jammu Development Authority in the case and it also preferred not to be represented in the case while hearing through its appointed counsel.

Senior Advocate RK Gupta appeared for Mamta Singh while the JDA Counsel as mentioned in the Cause list Advocate Adarsh Sharma did not appear in hearing proceedings. No next date of listing was announced or fixed till date of reporting.