back to top
Search
IndiaIFFCO withdraws plea from NCLT in Triumph Offshore case
India

IFFCO withdraws plea from NCLT in Triumph Offshore case

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO has withdrawn its plea filed in NCLT that restrained Triumph Offshore from issuing any share or securities to lenders for paying loans.

The move came after IFFCO (Indian Farmer Fertiliser Cooperative) exited from Triumph Offshore by selling its entire 49 per cent stake to its joint venture partner Swan Energy Ltd (SEL) for Rs 440 crore.

IFFCO had approached the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March seeking to restrain Triumph Offshore and SEL from issuing any share/securities to lenders for paying loans and passing any such resolution without its approval.

In its petition, IFFCO had argued that it was pre-paying the debt and it may result into dilution of its shareholding in Triumph Offshore.

A two-member bench of the NCLT allowed IFFCO to withdraw its plea.

“Counsel for applicants seeks permission to withdraw the application. They have also filed an affidavit. In view of the same, permission is granted,” said the NCLT order passed on June 27.

Triumph Offshore was established as a joint venture to set up a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) with Swan Energy holding the majority stake of 51 per cent.

Previous article
Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft for enhancing AI capabilities
Next article
Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

World Is Enough: Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20s, India T20 World Cup champions again

Northlines Northlines -
Bridgetown, Jun 29: India's agonizing 11-year wait for a...

Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup

Northlines Northlines -
Virat Kohli surprised the cricket universe by announcing his...

Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft for enhancing AI capabilities

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Saturday signed memorandums...

Confident of over USD 800 bn exports in goods, services this fiscal: Goyal

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: India’s goods and services exports are expected to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the top of the world after winning T-20 World Cup

World Is Enough: Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20s, India T20...

Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 internationals after winning the World...

Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft for enhancing AI capabilities