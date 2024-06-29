back to top
Search
SportsCricketVirat Kohli announces retirement from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup
IndiaLatest NewsSports

Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup

By: Northlines

Date:

Virat Kohli surprised the universe by announcing his retirement from T20 internationals following the team's monumental victory in the T20 Cup final against South Africa in Barbados.

Kohli, considered one of the modern greats of the game, played a pivotal hand in lifting their first ever T20 World Cup title. Batting at number three, his match-defining knock of 76 runs off 59 deliveries helped the team post a competitive total of 176/7 after being reduced to 34/3 in the powerplay overs. Kohli's innings, laced with six boundaries and two maximums, swung the match in India's favor and set the platform for their eventual seven-run triumph.

Upon receiving the Player of the Match award for his stellar all-round contributions, the former India captain made the unexpected declaration that the summit clash was his swansong in the T20 format at the level. “This was always my last T20 for India. I've informed the selectors about this decision prior to the tournament itself. It's time for the next generation to take over from here,” stated Kohli.

The 33-year-old acknowledged that it had been a long wait for India to lay claim to an ICC trophy and he was overjoyed to play a key role in ending the drought. He paid tribute to his teammates for rising to the occasion on global cricket's biggest stage. Kohli signs off from T20Is having represented the nation in 102 matches, amassing over 3,500 runs. He will go down as one of the finest Twenty20 exponents the country has seen and leaves behind a rich legacy.

Previous article
IFFCO withdraws plea from NCLT in Triumph Offshore case
Next article
World Is Enough: Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20s, India T20 World Cup champions again
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

World Is Enough: Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20s, India T20 World Cup champions again

Northlines Northlines -
Bridgetown, Jun 29: India's agonizing 11-year wait for a...

IFFCO withdraws plea from NCLT in Triumph Offshore case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO has withdrawn its plea...

Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft for enhancing AI capabilities

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Saturday signed memorandums...

Confident of over USD 800 bn exports in goods, services this fiscal: Goyal

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: India’s goods and services exports are expected to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the top of the world after winning T-20 World Cup

World Is Enough: Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20s, India T20...

IFFCO withdraws plea from NCLT in Triumph Offshore case

Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft for enhancing AI capabilities