Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft for enhancing AI capabilities
Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft for enhancing AI capabilities

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Saturday signed memorandums of understanding with software giants IBM and Microsoft, and the Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) for promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence technologies in the state.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a government release said. IBM and the Department of Science and , Government of Gujarat, entered into an MoU to establish and promote an “AI Cluster” to foster innovation and collaboration among financial institutions at Gujarat Tec (GIFT) City, it said. Microsoft and the Department of Science and Technology signed an MoU to establish an Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence in GIFT City. The AI Center will focus on key technologies such as machine learning, cognitive services and bot services. The department also signed another MoU with NASSCOM to enhance AI capabilities in the state.

 

 

 

